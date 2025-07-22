"I have a lot of homework to do" - Ayaka Miura not resting on her laurels despite fifth straight win at ONE Friday Fights 116

Second-ranked atomweight MMA contender Ayaka Miura remained humble despite extending her winning streak to five fights with another impressive finish at ONE Friday Fights 116.The Japanese athlete showcased her continued development inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium, but the perfectionist mindset that has driven her success was evident in her post-fight assessment.&quot;Thank you. Thank you to everyone who came to cheer me on today. Thank you to the fans in Japan, too, for always cheering me up to this day,&quot; Ayaka Miura told Achilleus Ralli during her in-ring interview.&quot;Of course, I won today, but I have a lot of homework to do. I have to look back on what I have to practice more just to have a good fight in the future.&quot;The 34-year-old's commitment to continuous improvement is a clear testament to the recent form she enjoys.Miura made it five wins in succession inside the Mecca of Muay Thai last Friday with another Ayaka Lock in the opening round of her atomweight MMA fixture against Colombian promotional newcomer Juliana Otalora.Her five-fight winning streak includes three other submission victories against Meng Bo, Macarena Aragon, and Ritu Phogat. She also registered a unanimous decision win over fellow Japanese athlete Itsuki Hirata.ONE Friday Fights 116 aired live in Asia primetime on ONE Championship's official YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com.Watch the full event replay here:&quot;I'll definitely catch it&quot; - Ayaka Miura dreaming big for potential world title fight opportunityAyaka Miura's first-round submission finish also earned her a shot at the atomweight MMA world title, which is currently held by Filipina warrior Denice Zamboanga.Hours after Achilleus broke the news, the Tribe Tokyo MMA affiliate took to her official Instagram account (@ayaka_zombie) to bare her excitement for another shot at ONE gold.She wrote (translated from Japanese):&quot;Received the challenge for the Atomweight World Champion🌏👑 Working hard everyday to win belts and laughs to get the chance I finally got. Thank you to everyone who has been supporting me. Working on a tight match when I return to Japan. The forgotten item I couldn't get at strawweight. I'll definitely catch it.&quot;Check out the post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMiura came close to securing the ONE strawweight world title at ONE: Heavy Hitters in January 2022, but dropped a unanimous decision win to divisional queen 'The Panda' Xiong Jing Nan.