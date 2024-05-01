WATCH: Strawweight MMA queen Xiong Jing Nan whips Ayaka Miura with a cracking leg kick in dominant world title defense

Champions are champions for a reason, and ONE women's strawweight MMA world champion Xiong Jing Nan has proven time and time again why she deserves the spot atop the mountain.

Since joining the world's largest martial arts promotion in December 2017 and claiming the inaugural world title in January 2018, 'The Panda' has put on seven stunning defenses, with her dominant display of raw power, combined with lethal accuracy, always being at the forefront.

Four years into her reign, Xiong was challenged by Japanese star Ayaka Miura, who had logged four submission victories out of her five fights to that point.

Xiong was not about to let that happen easily, though, as she cracked 'Zombie' with a crushing leg kick that thundered throughout the Singapore Indoor Stadium, which you can check out below:

It would be a sign of things to come for their contest, with Xiong repeatedly negating Miura's attempts at bringing the fight to the ground while constantly tagging her with some heavy-handed strikes.

When the dust settled, Xiong was declared the victor via unanimous decision.

Xiong Jing Nan set for seventh world title defense later this year

Xiong will put up her ONE women's strawweight MMA world championship on the line against history-making women's atomweight MMA world titlist Stamp Fairtex at ONE 168: Denver, which takes place inside the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Because both world-class fighters possess great striking capabilities, it would not be all that surprising to see a finish, with the only question being who ends up with the ONE women's strawweight MMA world title on September 6.

Tickets for ONE 168 are currently available via Ticketmaster.