Ayaka Miura ready to leave it all in the Circle against Denice Zamboanga at ONE 173: “I won’t let it slip away”

Ayaka 'Zombie' Miura worked her way back up for a world title opportunity in the home of martial arts.Now that her dream is within reach, the Japanese star won't let it slip from her fingers at ONE 173: Superbon vs Noiri.The feared submission specialist will challenge undisputed ONE atomweight MMA world champion Denice 'The Menace' Zamboanga on the star-studded card at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on November 16.In a ONE Championship interview, 'Zombie' vowed to go all out to make her dreams come true in front of her fellow Japanese fans.&quot;I won’t let it slip away. I’ll bring that belt home with a smile. Please cheer for me at the Japan event on November 16.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostA former ONE strawweight MMA world title challenger, Ayaka Miura reinvented herself in a new division and blew the competition away with her ferocious grappling prowess.The Tribe Tokyo MMA ward refined her skill-set and racked off five straight victories. Four out of five wins came by sickening submissions, most coming through her signature scarf hold, now aptly dubbed the 'Ayaka Lock'.However, the 34-year-old veteran must bring her absolute A-game to dethrone the first Filipina MMA world champion.Like Miura, Zamboanga has also been on a rampage as of late, showcasing a versatile arsenal to emerge as the new queen of the 115-pound MMA ranks.Ayaka Miura on hard work finally paying offAt one point, it seemed Ayaka Miura's best days were already behind her following an ugly three-fight slide.However, 'Zombie' persevered through the setbacks and came back with a vengeance to revitalize her career. In the same interview with ONE, the humble Japanese star thanked everyone who stayed with her through thick and thin. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;To all the fans who've supported me—thank you. I've finally made it to a title shot. I kept speaking up and pushing forward, and because of that, CEO Chatri [Sityodtong] gave me this opportunity on the Japan card.&quot;Follow Sportskeeda MMA and ONE Championship for the latest on ONE 173