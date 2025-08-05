Ayaka Miura thanks fans for unwavering support throughout her entire career: "I've finally made it"

Ayaka Miura is overwhelmed with gratitude as she prepares for the biggest opportunity of her professional career at ONE 173 in Tokyo on Sunday, November 16.The 34-year-old Japanese contender will challenge Denice Zamboanga for the ONE women's atomweight MMA world title inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena, where she'll have the full support of her home crowd. During his interview with One Championship, Miura said:&quot;To all the fans who've supported me—thank you. I've finally made it to a title shot. I kept speaking up and pushing forward, and because of that, CEO Chatri [Sityodtong] gave me this opportunity on the Japan card.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram Post'Zombie's emotional response reflects the long journey she's taken to reach this championship moment, having earned her shot through an impressive five-fight winning streak on the global stage of ONE Championship.The Tribe Tokyo MMA warrior's run in the 115-pound division began with a unanimous decision triumph over fellow Japanese warrior Itsuki Hirata in Tokyo.Since then, she's earned three back-to-back submissions against Macarena Aragon, Ritu Phogat, and Juliana Otalora to book a ticket at 26 pounds of gold in &quot;The Land of the Rising Sun.&quot;Miura competed in the strawweight MMA division of the promotion before dropping to atomweight. During her time in the weight bracket, she competed for the ONE strawweight MMA world championship against reigning queen 'The Panda' Xiong Jing Nan. Overall, 'Zombie' is 16-5 in her career.Ayaka Miura confident she'll achieve world title goal at ONE 173: &quot;Without fail&quot;Ayaka Miura understands the magnitude of the moment that awaits her when she challenges Denice Zamboanga on the star-studded ONE 173 card inside the Japanese capital city.While a tough test awaits her there, the Tribe Tokyo MMA martial artist is ready to arrive at her second world title fight in the promotion in top shape to realize her ambitions of capturing a career-first world title.She had told One Championship during a previous brief:&quot;Having a world title match prepared for me on a Japan card—I truly feel this is a big opportunity. I will seize it without fail.&quot;For how-to-watch info on ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, head to watch.onefc.com. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post