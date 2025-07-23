  • home icon
  • Ayaka Miura shares initial thoughts on atomweight champion Denice Zamboanga: “I think she’s a well-rounded and very tough opponent”

Ayaka Miura shares initial thoughts on atomweight champion Denice Zamboanga: “I think she’s a well-rounded and very tough opponent”

By Mike Murillo
Published Jul 23, 2025 04:05 GMT
Ayaka Miura shares initial thoughts on atomweight champion Denice Zamboanga. -- Photo by ONE Championship
Ayaka Miura shares initial thoughts on atomweight champion Denice Zamboanga. -- Photo by ONE Championship

Japanese submission ace Ayaka Miura believes reigning ONE atomweight MMA world champion Denice Zamboanga has improved as a fighter. It is something she is taking note of as she prepares to challenge the Filipino champion for the belt later this year.

'Zombie' secured a shot at the atomweight MMA world title following another impressive submission victory in her latest match at ONE Friday Fights 116 on July 18 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The win was the fifth straight, and ninth in 13 fights in ONE Championship, for Miura, the No. 2 contender in the atomweight MMA lane.

In an interview with the promotion after her latest victory, the 34-year-old Tribe Tokyo MMA standout shared her thoughts on atomweight queen Zamboanga, who she is set to battle in a title match at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Nov. 16 at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo.

Ayaka Miura said:

"I originally thought she was more of a grappler with strong physicality, but recently she’s been showing striking-focused skills. I think she’s a well-rounded and very tough opponent."
ONE 173 will mark the first time that Zamboanga will be defending the atomweight MMA belt after being elevated as the undisputed world champion, following the decision of erstwhile titleholder Stamp Fairtex to relinquish the belt as she focuses on her recovery from a knee injury.

Ayaka Miura using lessons from ONE Friday Fights 116 for shot at atomweight title

As she prepares for her scheduled world title fight later this year, Ayaka Miura is tapping into the lessons she learned from her latest victory at ONE Friday Fights 116.

The Saitama, Japan native was among the winners at ONE Friday Fights 116, making short work of Juliana Otalora of Colombia with an opening-round submission (scarf-hold Americana) in their featured three-round atomweight MMA clash.

While every bit is impressive, Miura shared that there is still work that needs to be done to achieve her career goals, telling the post-fight in-ring interview:

"Of course, I won today, but I have a lot of homework to do. I have to look back on what I have to practice more just to have a good fight in the future."
After the win at ONE Friday Fights 116, Miura received the special message that she would be competing for the atomweight MMA world title at ONE 173 in November against reigning divisional queen Denice Zamboanga.

It is an opportunity that she welcomed with a lot of excitement and pride while vowing to come up with a winning performance.

Fans who want to catch the replay of the latest win of Ayaka Miura and the rest of the action at ONE Friday Fights 116 can do so on ONE's YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
