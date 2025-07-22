  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • "It will be my chance to get the belt" - Ayaka Miura pumped for title war vs Denice Zamboanga in Tokyo

"It will be my chance to get the belt" - Ayaka Miura pumped for title war vs Denice Zamboanga in Tokyo

By Atilano Diaz
Published Jul 22, 2025 14:10 GMT
Ayaka Miura (L) Denice Zamboanga (R) (Image by ONE Championship)
Ayaka Miura (L) Denice Zamboanga (R) (Image by ONE Championship)

The second-ranked ONE Championship atomweight MMA contender, Ayaka ‘Zombie’ Miura, of Japan, is relishing the opportunity to compete for championship gold on home soil against reigning ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion, Denice ‘The Menace’ Zamboanga, of the Philippines.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The 34-year-old grappling specialist is a onetime strawweight MMA world title challenger, and she is now looking for redemption in the world’s largest martial arts organization. Now, after embarking on an unbeaten streak at atomweight, she finally has an opportunity.

After her most recent victory at ONE Friday Fights 116, it was announced that Miura will head to the Ariake Arena in November to face Zamboanga for the gold at the upcoming ONE 173 event.

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The Tokyo native understands the significance of fighting for a title in front of her home crowd, as she relishes another championship opportunity.

Speaking during the ONE Friday Fights 116 in-ring interview with Achilleus Ralli, Miura expressed her excitement about achieving title glory.

‘Zombie’ said:

"Thank you very much for this special chance. Of course, in Japan, I have lost one time. So I didn't get the belt. So next time it will be my chance to get the belt. I hope I get this same appreciation from all these fans the next time."
Ad

The Miura versus Zamboanga showdown could be the show-stealer at the stacked ONE 173. And fans would gobble the matchup.

Ayaka Miura gets title shot against Denice Zamboanga at ONE 173 in Tokyo

Japanese atomweight standout 'Zombie' Ayaka Miura will get the opportunity of a lifetime when she takes on new ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion 'The Menace' Denice Zamboanga of the Philippines for the undisputed gold later this year.

Ad

The elite atom-weights square off at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, which will broadcast live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, November 16.

Fans in North America can check out ONE Championship's official website for more information on how to watch.

Check back with Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest on the upcoming ONE 173 event in Tokyo.

About the author
Atilano Diaz

Atilano Diaz

Atilano Diaz is an experienced combat sports journalist, having covered both boxing and mixed martial arts for over a decade.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Himakshu Vyas
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications