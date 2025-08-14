Ayaka Miura pumped up for big world title opportunity against Denice Zamboanga at ONE 173: "This is finally the chance"

Judoka specialist Ayaka Miura is filled with excitement as she prepares for the biggest fight of her career later this year.Emanating live from the iconic Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, the Tribe Tokyo MMA fighter squares off in the biggest fight of her career against ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Denice Zamboanga at ONE 173 on Sunday, Nov. 16.She always loves competing against elite competition, and 'Zombie' reckons her upcoming foe belongs amongst that mix.&quot;For me, this is finally the chance to face someone I've always wanted to fight. I was especially happy when Chatri [Sityodtong] himself told me about the match. And to have this opportunity in Japan, my home country, means a lot,&quot; Ayaka Miura told ONE Championship.Based on her response, it is evident just how much this particular matchup means to her after years of working towards another shot at ONE's coveted strap.After losing her first world title matchup under the ONE banner—against ONE strawweight MMA world champion Xiong Jing Nan—the Japanese athlete moved to a weight bracket lower in search of another path to glory.Her ground game acumen and upgrades at atomweight have made her unstoppable so far. In addition to a final win at strawweight, 'Zombie' has reeled in four wins in a row in the 125-pound division, finishing the likes of Ritu Phogat, Juliana Otalora, and Macarena Aragon. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDenice Zamboanga could be a different test altogether for Ayaka MiuraAs good as Ayaka Miura has looked throughout her fairytale run in atomweight, Denice Zamboanga heads into her first world title defense in similar form.The Philippines' first-ever female MMA world champion has turned over a new leaf since going down in back-to-back battles against former world title challenger Ham Seo Hee in late 2021 and early 2022.Zamboanga has won four fights in succession, the highlight of the lot being her second-round TKO of Alyona Rassohyna at ONE Fight Night 27 in January this year to claim the interim crown.Now, she carries the pride and hope of a nation in search of a first successful title defense at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, Nov. 16.