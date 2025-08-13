  • home icon
  Denice Zamboanga on first atomweight world title defense against Ayaka Miura in Tokyo: "I carry the strength, dedication, and heart of all Filipinos"



By Ted Razon
Published Aug 13, 2025 08:49 GMT
Denice Zamboanga (L) and Ayaka Miura (R) | Photo by ONE Championship
The Philippines' first female MMA world champion, Denice Zamboanga, will carry the hope of an entire nation on her broad shoulders at ONE 173: Superbon vs Noiri.

The undisputed ONE atomweight MMA world champion will put her gold on the line for the first time against red-hot challenger Ayaka 'Zombie' Miura at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, this coming November 16.

Zamboanga knows the crowd won't be on her side when she enters enemy territory against the feared Japanese submission specialist.

Despite the daunting obstacles she'll have to overcome, the 28-year-old superstar finds inspiration in representing every Filipino who believes in her once she steps back onto the promotion's global stage.

The TREX MMA standout told ONE Championship:

"There may be pressure fighting in Japan, but I carry the strength, dedication, and heart of all Filipinos."
'The Menace' turned heads last January with a career-defining performance over former world title challenger Alyonna Rassohyna at ONE Fight Night 27.

Zamboanga showcased her growth and beat up the tough Ukrainian for a stunning TKO victory to capture the interim throne. A few months later, she was elevated to undisputed world champion status after Stamp Fairtex relinquished the belt because of injury.

After making her world title dreams a reality, Denice Zamboanga won't let anyone stand in her way of making more history for the Philippines.

Denice Zamboanga praises challenger's incredible ground game

While Denice Zamboanga is confident in her abilities, she's not overlooking the dangerous challenger standing across from her. The Filipino champion has studied Miura extensively and recognizes the threat of her judo and BJJ prowess.

Aside from the Japanese star's signature 'Ayaka Lock', Zamboanga admits she must also be on the lookout for more tricks up the challenger's sleeve.

The atomweight MMA queen told ONE:

"She's one of the strongest grapplers in the atomweight division, and I've watched how relentless she is with her ground game."

Edited by Himakshu Vyas
