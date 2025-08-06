Denice Zamboanga laments dangerous foe Ayaka Miura in first world title defense: “She’s one of the strongest grapplers”

Denice Zamboanga of the Philippines knows her first ONE atomweight MMA world title defense won't be a walk in the park.The first Filipina MMA world champion will put 26 pounds of gold on the line against surging Ayaka Miura at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on November 16 at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.Apart from 'Zombie' enjoying a hometown advantage, Zamboanga is also quite wary of the challenger's lethal submission skills'The Menace' said in a ONE Championship interview:&quot;She’s one of the strongest grapplers in the atomweight division, and I’ve watched how relentless she is with her ground game.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMiura has been on a tear since moving to the atomweight MMA division, where she has emerged victorious in her last five outings.The Japanese finisher's game plan is quite straightforward - using her judo skills to take the fight to the ground and get to the kesa gatame (scarfhold) position from side control.Her opponents already know what's coming, yet they have no answer for her signature 'Ayaka Lock' submission.Miura also proved she's not one-dimensional, catching Ritu Phogat with a gnarly kneebar at ONE 171 last February.Meanwhile, Denice Zamboanga knows how dangerous the Tribe Tokyo MMA affiliate can be, and she's sharpening her grappling defense for their showdown at ONE 173.Ayaka Miura ready to cut Denice Zamboanga's reign shortWhile Ayaka Miura respects Denice Zamboanga's journey to become a world champion, she's out to fulfill her own destiny at ONE 173.'Zombie' already knows the pain of losing a world title match, and won't let this second opportunity slip away from her fingers.The Japanese fighter told ONE Championship:&quot;I won’t let it slip away. I’ll bring that belt home with a smile. Please cheer for me at the Japan event on November 16.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKeep up with Sportskeeda MMA and ONE Championship for the latest updates on this high-stakes women's world title showdown.