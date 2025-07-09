MMA champ Denice Zamboanga wants to continue inspiring the next generation of fighters in the Philippines

The reigning and undisputed ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion, Denice 'The Menace' Zamboanga, of the Philippines, wants to inspire her fellow Filipinos with her reign in the world's largest martial arts organization.
Zamboanga captured the interim atomweight crown in January with a second-round technical knockout of Ukrainian star Alyona Rassohyna. Recently, 'The Menace' rose to full champ status after close friend and former training partner Stamp Fairtex relinquished the title due to extended injury time.
Zamboanga is now the first female MMA fighter from the Philippines to win a world title in a major organization. This has inspired her Filipino countrymen, which she hopes to continue to do for as long as she reigns as queen.
She told Carlo Perruzza in a recent interview:
"For now, my ultimate goal is to make sure that belt stays in the Philippines and, of course, to inspire women, young women - not only women but also the aspiring MMA fighters in the Philippines."
Fans can't wait to see Denice Zamboanga back in action in ONE Championship at the soonest possible time.
Denice Zamboanga wants people to remember her fighting spirit
Denice Zamboanga's rise to the atomweight MMA world title may not have been as spectacular as Stamp Fairtex's or Angela Lee's. But she wants fans to know that she never gave up on her dreams and fought until she achieved her goal.
She told Carlo Perruzza:
"I want the people to remember that Denice Zamboanga didn't give up, and she never gave up on her dreams. Even she wanted to give up, but Denice Zamboanga tested her faith and almost gave up, but I kept striving for my dream and kept on believing and trusting God, to get into my dream."
