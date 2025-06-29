Stamp Fairtex admits she isn’t satisfied just yet with current recovery status: “I can’t fully go back into fighting”

Former undisputed ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion and three-sport queen Stamp Fairtex of Thailand is still on the road to recovery after injuring her knee in 2023, which has kept her out of action for nearly two whole years now.

While the 27-year-old is doing her best to make her highly anticipated comeback, Stamp admits the process has been painstakingly difficult.

Speaking to veteran MMA reporter Nick Atkin of the Bangkok Post in a recent interview, Stamp provided her fans with an update on her rehabilitation process.

The Thai megastar said:

"On my injury, it’s been better. It’s been improved. But it hasn’t gotten into the level where I can fully go back into training or fully go back into fighting."

Admittedly, Stamp isn't happy with her current status and wishes she was further along in her recovery. But she also assured fans in the same interview that she will definitely be back, and retirement has not once crossed her mind.

Needless to say, fans can't wait to see Stamp back in the ONE Championship ring very soon.

Stamp Fairtex provides six-month timetable for highly anticipated return: "I’m really hungry to fight already"

If it were up to Stamp Fairtex, she would be back in the ring tomorrow night. But her harrowing knee injury has proven quite tricky.

Still, Stamp is confident she will see action later this year, and even gave fans a potential timeframe for her return. She said:

"I think I’m gonna use this next two months–this month and next month–to look at my knee first because right now it’s full rehab. So I want to know how my knee is. If it’s better, I can schedule. But I think this year, I can fight. I think in six months I can. But it’s up to my knee also. I’m really hungry to fight already."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Stamp Fairtex's next fight.

