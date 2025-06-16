Stamp Fairtex says she could be back in action ‘in six months’: “I’m really hungry to fight”

Three-sport martial artist Stamp Fairtex believes it won't be too long before she struts her stuff on the global stage of ONE Championship again.

The fighting pride of Fairtex Training Center is craving some game time after a string of injuries that have kept her on the sidelines since her ONE atomweight MMA world title win over Ham Seo Hee in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14 in September 2023.

Stamp was booked to defend her gold on a couple of occasions, but her recovery needed more attention.

This past May, after almost two years since her last appearance, the Thai warrior agreed to relinquish her gold so that close pal Denice Zamboanga—the interim champ—could be elevated to the undisputed queen and get things going in the talent-jammed division.

Though it wasn't an easy decision, the Rayong native is happy to let her former training partner fulfill her role as the divisional queen while she puts her full attention on recovery in search of a return by the fourth quarter of this year.

"I think I’m gonna use this next two months–this month and next month–to look at my knee first because right now it’s full rehab," the Thai told Nick Atkin. "So I want to know how my knee is. If it’s better, I can schedule. But I think this year, I can fight. I think in six months I can. But it’s up to my knee also. I’m really hungry to fight already."

Watch the full interview here:

Stamp's journey to the 26 pounds of gold in mixed martial arts was as tough as they come. As such, it's easy to understand why it was a hard decision for her to step down from her spot atop the throne.

The Thai claimed the ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world title before starting her mixed martial arts career from scratch. She picked up Brazilian jiu-jitsu, grappling, and MMA classes while keeping her foot on the gas pedal in both striking disciplines.

Her hard work paid off as she racked up a brilliant run in the discipline on her way to a stunning win over Ritu Phogat to claim the ONE Women's Atomweight MMA World Grand Prix Championship strap — a victory that guaranteed her a shot at the MMA crown.

Stamp's dream to become the first three-sport world champion in the promotion came to fruition when she defeated Ham via TKO in the third round of their world title showdown in Singapore.

Stamp on her mindset throughout lengthy time away from her career

Being away for an extended time is not easy. The three-sport queen concedes that she had to give herself a pep talk every day just to make sure she didn't overthink the negative aspects of being on the sidelines.

"I just talk with myself - I did everything good already, I practiced really hard, which no one saw. Everyone can see me when I succeed, but they don’t know my journey. I get hurt. My knee is hurt and broken. My feet are broken, my shoulder is broke again. I can cry everyday when I train really hard. But I hide it," Stamp told Demetrious Johnson during an appearance on his podcast.

Despite the struggles, Stamp is in good spirits—and if she does make her return in six months, fans should expect another classic performance from one of the biggest names on the ONE Championship roster.

