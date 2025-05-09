“You don’t have to worry about fighting” - Demetrious Johnson praises Stamp for exploring ventures like education and agriculture

Former undisputed ONE flyweight MMA world champion and UFC legend 'Mighty Mouse' Demetrious Johnson of the United States recently praised Thai megastar Stamp Fairtex for her decision to pursue her studies and get her degree.

A wildly successful mixed martial arts fighter, Stamp Fairtex is a former three-sport ONE world champion. But recently, while recovering from a harrowing knee injury she suffered in 2023, Stamp decided to get her college degree.

Johnson gave props to the 27-year-old in her recent guest appearance on 'Mighty Cast'.

'Mighty Mouse' said:

"You’re like, ‘hey, I’m done fighting, I want to have children, I want to focus on teaching’. You don’t have to worry about fighting. Because fighting is a small window of opportunity to make a lot of money, but when you’re 35, 45, 55, 65, 75, you can’t fight anymore. So that’s amazing, congratulations to you, that’s awesome."

Stamp was set to take on close friend and former training partner 'The Menace' Denice Zamboanga at ONE 173 in August. But the Fairtex representative suffered setback on her injury recovery and the world title unification bout had to be moved.

In addition, because of her two years of inactivity, Stamp relinquished her atomweight title so that Zamboanga could be recognized as the full, undisputed women's atomweight MMA world champion.

Stamp Fairtex urges fans to keep her in mind: "I just want to say, don’t forget me, please"

Due to her long period of inactivity, Stamp Fairtex has been generally out of the limelight in ONE Championship. But she has a message to her legions of adoring fans.

She said:

"I just want to say, don’t forget me, please. I haven’t fought for two years already. And I don’t put a lot of training, then my following is coming down. Because I don’t train that hard. I do a lot of TikTok, a lot of photos."

