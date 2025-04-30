Thai megastar Stamp Fairtex reveals her new favorite English word: “The word I like to say to encourage myself”

Reigning ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex of Thailand is hard at work both in the gym and in class.

The 27-year-old Fairtex Training Center product has been making strides in learning the English language to better connect with her American fans, and she recently shared what her favorite word phrase is.

She told the world's largest martial arts organization in a recent interview:

"[My favorite phrase is] ‘good job.’ It’s the word I like to say to encourage myself the most when I practice and succeed in doing something difficult."

Stamp Fairtex is currently deep in training, preparing for a highly anticipated world title unification bout against close friend and former training partner, ONE interim women's atomweight MMA world champion Denice 'The Menace' Zamboanga.

The two are set to meet at ONE 173: Denver this August, with the division's undisputed throne on the line.

Fans won't have to wait long to see Stamp Fairtex back in action.

Stamp Fairtex close to finishing college degree

Stamp Fairtex is looking to boost her social media presence because it's so important. She even went back to school to take up a college course in order to further her online presence.

The atomweight MMA queen told Demetrious Johnson:

"Two years. Then after I finished that, I continued - I paid for myself - for another two years. This Sunday, I will have my graduation. I will have my degree in Digital Marketing."

Why is social media so important? Stamp says it will help her get closer to her fans. She told ONE:

"Social media is very important for an athlete’s career because if we work hard to create content and post clips to promote ourselves often, we will be able to expand our fan base."

