"Prove I truly deserve this" - Denice Zamboanga wants to show fans she deserves gold around her waist

The reigning and undisputed ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion, 'The Menace' Denice Zamboanga, of the Philippines, wants to prove to fans all over the world that she deserves the very belt she now wears around her waist.

Ad

Zamboanga captured the interim title earlier this year with a second-round technical knockout victory over Alyona Rassohyna.

She was all set to unify the gold with her former training partner and close friend, Stamp Fairtex. However, the Thai Kickboxer, unfortunately, had to extend her injury recovery time, after which the Thai relinquished her gold to elevate Zamboanga to full champion.

Now, 'The Menace' has a huge chip on her shoulder and wants to prove she has earned the right to rule the division.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Speaking to Spin.ph in a recent interview, a defiant and motivated Zamboanga had this to say:

"There might be people who think I only became champion because Stamp was stripped of the belt, but I’m determined to prove I truly deserve this. I’ve given everything to this sport, and now that I hold the title, I’m ready to defend it against anyone."

Ad

Needless to say, Filipino fans and MMA fans in general can't wait to see Denice Zamboanga back in action in the ONE Championship Circle.

Denice Zamboanga eyes spot on massive ONE 173 card in Tokyo

'The Menace' Denice Zamboanga of the Philippines is raring for the opportunity to step back inside the ONE Championship Circle, and she's looking at a potential appearance on the upcoming ONE 173 card.

Ad

ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri goes down live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, November 16. Zamboanga told Spin.ph:

"I hope, by God’s will, I’ll get the chance to compete at ONE 173 in Japan, a beautiful country that loves martial arts and reflects the values we stand for at ONE. It’s the birthplace of MMA, and it’s also one of my favorite places in the world. I’ll make sure I’m ready to face the top contenders of this division and defend the belt."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Denice Zamboanga's next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dan Paulo Errazo Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.



Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.



He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.



Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.



His other interests include soccer and video games. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.