“ONE Championship is very special” - Denice Zamboanga explains what makes ONE the true home of martial arts

Reigning and undisputed ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion 'The Menace' Denice Zamboanga of the Philippines is the first-ever Filipina MMA world champion in history. And she credits ONE Championship for turning her into a star.
In fact, in Zamboanga's mind, ONE is the true home of martial arts.
Speaking to Carlo Perruzza in a recent interview on YouTube, Zamboanga had some pretty nice things to say about her employer.
'The Menace' stated:
"ONE Championship is very special because they don't just have mixed martial arts. They do have different kinds of combat sports, like Muay Thai, and they do have kickboxing. Sometimes they do special rules like only boxing with small gloves on. It's so crazy. And then they also have grappling, like almost most of the combat sports over there. So it's entertaining."
Zamboanga took home the interim atomweight belt in January with a second-round TKO victory over Alyona Rassohyna. And then just recently, close friend and former training partner Stamp Fairtex vacated the atomweight throne, which effectively elevated 'The Menace' to full champ status.
Denice Zamboanga excited for bright future as atomweight MMA queen: "This is the start of my career"
The Philippines' 'The Menace' Denice Zamboanga is beaming with pride after becoming the undisputed ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion. And the 28-year-old says the best is yet to come. The Quezon City representative said:
"Sometimes it feels - I feel pressured because a lot of people want me to get that belt, and then they throw [themselves] at me. But my mindset always is like when I become a champion, this is the start of my career, and I want [the title] to stay with me and stay in my country."
