“I think it’s fair” - Stamp Fairtex stands by her decision to relinquish belt to close friend Denice Zamboanga

Former ONE atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex has no regrets about losing her 26 pounds of gold outside of battle. The affable Thai megstar will always choose to do the honorable thing, no matter how painful it may be.

After making history in 2023 to become the promotion's first-ever three-sport queen, Stamp hasn't been able to shake off the injury bug since. The Fairtex Training Center darling suffered a serious knee injury, while setbacks with her recovery led to multiple postponements of her high-profile matches.

Stamp couldn't bear to hold up the stacked 115-pound MMA division no longer, knowing it has moved on in her absence.

Speaking in a recent interview with Nick Atkin, the 27-year-old revealed she has zero qualms about relinquishing her title to former interim atomweight queen Denice Zamboanga, who was elevated to undisputed world champion.

"So it’s better if I give my belt to her because everyone wants the belt, and everyone wants to be the champion. So, I just gave my belt first, and if everything is 100 percent, I will fight with her again."

Stamp continued:

"So I think it’s fair to let her be out there and let her fight other opponents. The belt is never permanent. One day, if it becomes my day, I will be able to get my belt back."

Watch Stamp's interview in its entirety:

Stamp Fairtex impressed by Denice Zamboanga's evolution

Another reason why Stamp is at peace with her decision is knowing just how hard her successor worked to get to the top.

Before becoming the top dogs of the atomweight MMA ranks, Stamp and Denice Zamboanga were once teammates at Fairtex Training Center in Pattaya, both dreaming big to reach the heights they are enjoying today.

In a previous interview with ONE, the former atomweight MMA queen raved about how far 'The Menace' has come. She said:

"Denice has improved in terms of strength, but her overall style remains the same."

