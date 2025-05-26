Stamp Fairtex reveals new hobbies since her time away from the Circle: “I've started reading books”

Former undisputed ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex has been out of action since her September 2023 world title winning performance over South Korea's Ham Seo Hee.

But shortly after that historic victory, the Thai megastar ran into a major setback after tearing her ACL during an intense training session. Stamp had to get surgery on her injured knee, and she's been out ever since.

Speaking to South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Stamp said she has been fully focused on rehab, but has taken up reading english-language books to improve her english proficiency.

Stamp shared what she enjoys reading these days, saying:

"Like now I [am fully focused on my] rehab, but I want to do like [a] new hobby. I want to do something about shooting. Bang bang. And now I've started reading books about thrillers. Like thriller novels."

Stamp was recently scheduled to return to action at ONE 173 in August, but had to pull out of her fight after reaggravating her injury. ONE 173 has since been moved to 2026.

Stamp Fairtex reveals emotional rollercoaster ride in dealing with knee injury: "They don’t know my journey"

It can be hard being Stamp Fairtex. In many ways, people expect the most out of the former atomweight MMA queen, expecting her to make a miraculous recovery in just a short time.

But in a recent guest appearance on Demetrious Johnson's 'Mighty Cast', Stamp revealed things haven't been all sunshine and rainbows. She said:

"I just talk with myself - I did everything good already, I practiced really hard, which no one saw. Everyone can see me when I succeed, but they don’t know my journey. I get hurt. My knee is hurt and broken. My feet are broken, my shoulder is broke again. I can cry everyday when I train really hard. But I hide it."

