“I have to think about a lot of positives” - Stamp opting to look at the bright side amid knee injury setback

Stamp Fairtex admits dealing with her harrowing knee injury has been a mental battle. Stamp injured her knee during training back in 2023, months after winning the atomweight MMA gold and becoming undisputed queen of the division.

However, she's been out ever since, and even vacated her atomweight belt so that close friend 'The Menace' Denice Zamboanga can be recognized as the sole occupant of the atomweight throne.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Stamp talked about how she has been dealing with her injury on the mental front.

The Fairtex Training Center representative said:

"I’ve been thinking a lot about the positives because before it was really bad, really bad emotion. So I have to think about a lot of positives [right] now."

Needless to say, fans are excited to see Stamp back in action inside the ONE Championship Circle at the soonest possible time.

Stamp Fairtex says "the wait will be worth it" as she regains health ahead of Denice Zamboanga world title match

Stamp Fairtex is expected to face close friend and former training partner 'The Menace' Denice Zamboanga in an attempt to regain her lost ONE women's atomweight MMA world title, the minute she is fully healed from her knee injury.

She had a message for fans through ONE:

"The wait will be worth it, and maybe the people’s anticipation will only make it bigger. Hopefully, our fans will stay patient and continue supporting both of us."

Later on, Stamp took to Reddit and wrote:

"It's been a year since my injury, I tried to train again for four months, and I reinjured myself. I will have to restart training again."

