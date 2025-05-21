“Continue supporting both of us” - Denice Zamboanga pleads for fans’ patience after Stamp’s knee injury setback

Newly crowned undisputed ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion 'The Menace' Denice Zamboanga of the Philippines may not have achieved her dreams the way she had imagined.

After all, Zamboanga was only recently elevated to full champion status after former titleholder Stamp Fairtex agreed to vacate her throne due to an extended injury layoff.

But Zamboanga knows that eventually she and Stamp will meet in the famed Circle, and asks fans to show their support for both fighters in the meantime.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Zamboanga talked about her inevitable showdown with former training partner Stamp.

'The Menace' told the world's largest martial arts organization:

"The wait will be worth it, and maybe the people’s anticipation will only make it bigger. Hopefully, our fans will stay patient and continue supporting both of us."

Needless to say, fans cannot wait for the two elite atomweights to finally meet in the cage. And Zamboanga will be hard at work, training for that fateful day.

Deonice Zamboanga thanks Filipino fans for rabid support: "They motivate me more to give my best every time"

Filipino fight fans are some of the most passionate in the world, and 'The Menace' Denice Zamboanga was overwhelmed by the amount of praise and well wishes she has received from her 'kababayans' since winning the gold.

She recently gave props to her fellow Filipinos. Zamboanga told ONE:

"You know how passionate my countrymen are, and they motivate me more to give my best every time. Even when I was losing before, they stuck with me through the ups and downs of my career."

That being said, Zamboanga believes the best is yet to come:

"I feel like my career is only just beginning after becoming the World Champion. I think the wait will build even more excitement and hype for this fight [with Stamp]. People have been wanting to see this match for a long time."

