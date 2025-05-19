“I am very careful” - Denice Zamboanga shares how meticulous game plans allowed her to reach full potential

Newly crowned undisputed ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion 'The Menace' Denice Zamboanga of the Philippines isn't one to enter her fights guns blazing without a plan. In fact, the Quezon City resident says developing a strategy for every specific opponent is crucial to getting the win.

Speaking to veteran MMA reporter Nick Atkin of Bangkok Post in a recent interview, Zamboanga talked about using her brains to get victories.

'The Menace' said:

"Actually, I was trying to improve every single fight, and also now I am very careful of what game plan I should do in my fight. Unlike before, where the game plan was not very clear. So now every training that I'm doing is really important."

Today, Zamboanga reigns supreme over the best fighters in the world's largest martial arts organization, and she is now the sole owner of the ONE women's atomweight MMA world title.

Denice Zamboanga wishes close friend Stamp Fairtex well

Denice Zamboanga was elevated to undisputed atomweight queen after Stamp Fairtex, her close friend and former Fairtex training partner, reaggravated her knee injury, and their bout was pushed back by another year.

The 28-year-old who is looking forward to one day sharing the ring with her 'bestie' wished Stamp a speedy recovery. Zamboanga wrote on Instagram:

"By God’s grace, I am now the undisputed ONE Women's Atomweight MMA World Champion. This may not have happened the way I expected, but I believe everything unfolds in God’s perfect timing. I continue to pray for Stamp’s healing and hope to share the Circle with her again soon."

Check out Denice Zamboanga's post below:

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Denice Zamboanga's next fight.

