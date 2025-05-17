Atomweight queen Denice Zamboanga impressed with rising Filipina star Islay Erica Bomogao: “I really admire her”

Reigning and undisputed ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion 'The Menace' Denice Zamboanga of the Philippines is leading the next generation of female martial artists from her country.

But the 28-year-old Quezon City resident is really high on Muay Thai princess Islay Erica Bomogao, who is starting to make a name for herself in ONE Friday Fights.

Speaking to veteran MMA reporter Nick Atkin in a recent interview, Zamboanga shared her thoughts on Bomogao, and showered her 'kababayan' with much praise.

'The Menace' said:

"Yeah. I really admire her moves, you know. I want to see those moves with me, but it's really hard to do what she's doing. So I admire her fighting style."

Zamboanga won the ONE interim women's atomweight MMA world title with a second-round technical knockout victory over Alyona Rassohyna at ONE Fight Night 27 on Prime Video last January.

The Filipina star was set to unify the gold against close friend and former training partner Stamp Fairtex this August, but the latter reaggravated her injury and subsequently vacated her belt due to inactivity.

This elevated Zamboanga to undisputed women's atomweight MMA world champion.

Denice Zamboanga wishes Stamp Fairtex a speedy recovery: "She's the strongest girl I've ever known"

'The Menace' Denice Zamboanga may be the undisputed queen of the atomweight division right now, but she knows eventually she will have to face close friend Stamp Fairtex sooner rather than later.

As such, the Filipina star wishes her former training partner well and a speedy recovery.

'The Menace' said:

"I am so worried about the situation of Stamp because if I were in her situation, maybe I would think like, ‘Oh, maybe I'll just want to quit MMA.’ But she's the strongest girl I've ever known when it comes to her (emotional and mental strength), she's very strong. I'm sure she'll be back stronger."

