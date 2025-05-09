Stamp Fairtex shares her recovery process after grueling training sessions: “I find time after dinner”

Former ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex of Thailand has been sidelined for over two years now, after suffering a harrowing knee injury that has been difficult to deal with, to say the least.
Stamp has been hard at work in the gym, strengthening her legs for her inevitable comeback. Speaking to Demetrious Johnson on a recent guest appearance on Mighty Cast, Stamp talked about her recovery and gave fans an update.
The 27-year-old Fairtex Training Center product said:
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
"Between training? In a day, like two or three hours, just sleep. When I train really hard, Mr. Wong would give me a massage or ice bath and hot bath, but that’s it. I find time like after dinner or after BJJ, I go to massage. A good recovery for me also is eating. I love to eat, that’s my recovery."
Stamp was scheduled to face close friend and former training partner Denice Zamboanga at ONE 173 later this year. But she suffered an injury setback, and the fight had to be moved.
However, due to her two years of inactivity, Stamp agreed to relinquish her title so that Zamboanga could be recognized as the undisputed women's atomweight MMA titleholder.
Denice Zamboanga wishes friend Stamp Fairtex a speedy recovery: "I continue to pray for Stamp’s healing"
Denice Zamboanga may not have become the undisputed ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion as she had envisioned, but it happened nonetheless.
And now, she wishes her close friend Stamp Fairtex a speedy recovery so they can eventually meet up in the Circle.
Zamboanga stated on Instagram:
"By God’s grace, I am now the undisputed ONE Women's Atomweight MMA World Champion. This may not have happened the way I expected, but I believe everything unfolds in God’s perfect timing. I continue to pray for Stamp’s healing and hope to share the Circle with her again soon."
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Stamp Fairtex and Denice Zamboanga's highly anticipated fight.