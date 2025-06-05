Stamp Fairtex discusses Denice Zamboanga’s major improvements en route to world title glory in ONE Championship

Stamp Fairtex has seen significant improvements in Denice Zamboanga's fighting game over the years.

Ad

Stamp and 'The Menace' were originally scheduled to square off this summer in a highly anticipated ONE atomweight MMA world title clash. Unfortunately, that is no longer the case after Stamp suffered a setback while recovering from a torn meniscus.

As a result, Zamboanga was promoted from the ONE interim atomweight MMA world champion to undisputed, making her just the third woman in promotional history to hold the belt.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Speaking about her friend and former teammate's improvements with ONE, Stamp said:

"Denice has improved in terms of strength, but her overall style remains the same. "

Hopefully, we'll still have the chance to see Stamp and Zamboanga meet inside the Circle one day. But for now, the priority for Stamp is to heal up and get her body back to 100%.

In the meantime, Zamboanga will face anyone willing to step up and try to take the 26 pounds of gold from around her waist.

Ad

Denice Zamboanga eyes first opponent since Stamp Fairtex fight fell through

Denice Zamboanga has not yet booked her first ONE world title defense, but 'The Menace' already has a name at the top of her wish list.

And it's none other than Japanese submission specialist Ayaka Miura. Speaking to Nick Atkin of the Bangkok Post:

"Since she's very active, I think that's one of her advantages. For me, it's a challenge because we are both good at grappling, but at the same time, she knows how to handle a fighter like me, so I think it will be a big challenge for me."

Ad

Ad

Miura has come out on top in her last four outings, including impressive submission victories over Meng Bo, Macarena Aragon, and most recently, Ritu Phogat.

Given her recent success inside the Circle, is Miura the one to step up and challenge Zamboanga first?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Craig Pekios Craig Pekios, a sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializes in covering mixed martial arts, professional boxing, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Craig's passion for MMA began with discovering the UFC on VHS tapes. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and a minor in Journalism and has covered various topics from the world of MMA, boxing, and BJJ, including news, announcements, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.



Craig has also contributed to MMA outlets Overtime Heroics MMA, LowKick MMA, and MiddleEasy, covering a variety of topics in combat sports. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.