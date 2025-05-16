  • home icon
Undisputed atomweight MMA queen Denice Zamboanga intrigued by a potential showdown with surging Ayaka Miura

By Ted Razon
Modified May 16, 2025 14:00 GMT
Denice Zamboanga (L) and Ayaka Miura (R) | Image by ONE Championship
Denice Zamboanga (L) and Ayaka Miura (R) | Image by ONE Championship

ONE atomweight MMA world champion Denice Zamboanga is saddened by Stamp Fairtex's situation, but agrees that the show must go on.

The Thai megastar relinquished her 26 pounds of gold after suffering a setback on her injured right knee, elevating the Filipina warrior to undisputed world champion.

While 'The Menace' wishes her former training partner Stamp well, she agrees that the division must move on.

In an interview with Nick Atkin of The Bangkok Post, Zamboanga opened up about possible challengers for her first world title defense.

The TREX MMA affiliate took note of the red-hot Ayaka Miura, who has gone on a 4-0 rampage since moving down to the 115-pound division.

Denice Zambonga said:

"Since she's very active, I think that's one of her advantages. For me, it's a challenge because we are both good at grappling, but at the same time, she knows how to handle a fighter like me, so I think it will be a big challenge for me."
'Zombie' has truly reinvented herself at atomweight, using her deadly 'Ayaka Lock' to submit three of her last four opponents. By the looks of it, Zamboanga is quite intrigued with a possible match-up against a grappling specialist of Miura's caliber.

Watch the full interview:

Denice Zamboanga hopes she can still fight Stamp in the future

The injury bug has put a wrench in the supposed atomweight MMA world title unification battle between good friends Stamp and Denice Zamboanga.

While 'The Menace' is ready to take on other challengers in the meantime, she hopes the Thai megastar will recover soon and meet her in the Circle. The atomweight MMA queen wrote on Instagram:

"By God’s grace, I am now the undisputed ONE Women's Atomweight MMA World Champion. This may not have happened the way I expected, but I believe everything unfolds in God’s perfect timing. I continue to pray for Stamp’s healing and hope to share the Circle with her again soon."
