“Hope to share the Circle with her” - Denice Zamboanga wishes Stamp a speedy recovery after injury setback

Denice Zamboanga wishes nothing but the fastest and healthiest recovery for her close friend Stamp Fairtex.

The Thai megastar was supposed to face Zamboanga in a world title unification match for the undisputed ONE women's atomweight MMA world championship at ONE 173: Denver.

However, after reaggravating her knee injury, Stamp relinquished her strap, and Zamboanga was elevated to undisputed ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion.

ONE Championship also moved its Denver event from Aug. 1, 2025, to June 26, 2026.

Taking to Instagram, Zamboanga wrote that she'd continue praying for Stamp to return to full form as soon as possible.

Zamboanga posted:

"By God’s grace, I am now the undisputed ONE Women's Atomweight MMA World Champion. This may not have happened the way I expected, but I believe everything unfolds in God’s perfect timing. I continue to pray for Stamp’s healing and hope to share the Circle with her again soon."

Stamp was originally set to defend her ONE women's atomweight MMA world title against Zamboanga at ONE 167, but she had to pull out of the June 2024 card after tearing the meniscus in her left knee in May.

Zamboanga then claimed the ONE interim women's atomweight MMA world title against Alyona Rassohyna at ONE Fight Night 27 in January this year.

The former training partners were then scheduled for a unification match at ONE 173, but Stamp reaggravated her injured knee during rehab.

Denice Zamboanga tells female fighters to just keep going in their MMA journeys

Denice Zamboanga knows the difficulties women often face in the sport of MMA.

In an interview with Atleta Filipina, Zamboanga said women might get apprehensive and hesitate to join a gym and train in MMA due to the sport's nature.

Nevertheless, the now undisputed ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion wants female fighters to take the first step and continue to march on in their chosen path:

"Because it’s very rare for women to go to a gym because she has to push herself to train in combat sports. That’s why I always tell them, 'just step into the mats always, and don’t stop training, be consistent.'”

