“Training hard, but also training smart” - Denice Zamboanga says finding the right balance was key to her ascent

Newly crowned undisputed ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion 'The Menace' Denice Zamboanga of the Philippines has finally realized a lifelong dream of gold.

Ad

The 28-year-old Quezon City resident became the undisputed divisional queen after former champion Stamp Fairtex agreed to vacate her belt due to extended injury recovery period, thus elevating Zamboanga to full champion status.

But even beyond that, Zamboanga has already found her groove as the best atomweight fighter in the division, by finding the right balance between her striking and grappling skills.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Zamboanga talked about what has been the key to her success in the promotion.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

'The Menace' told the world's largest martial arts organization:

"Finding the right balance and consistency has been big for me since becoming World Champion. And of course, adopting a champion’s mindset. Just training hard, but also training smart."

Needless to say, Zamboanga is looked up to as one of the best female fighters in the world today.

Denice Zamboanga wishes Stamp Fairtex a speedy recovery, excited for duel with 'bestie'

'The Menace' Denice Zamboanga is the undisputed atomweight MMA queen now, but she knows an inevitable showdown with close friend and former Fairtex Training Center teammate Stamp is looming.

Ad

Zamboanga wished her friend well and a speedy recovery, and says she is excited to square off with the Thai megastar.

'The Menace' told ONE:

"I think the wait will build even more excitement and hype for this fight [with Stamp]. People have been wanting to see this match for a long time."

Stamp says she will focus on making a full recovery before entertaining another comeback.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Denice Zamboanga's next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dan Paulo Errazo Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.



Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.



He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.



Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.



His other interests include soccer and video games. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.