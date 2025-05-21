“Training hard, but also training smart” - Denice Zamboanga says finding the right balance was key to her ascent

Newly crowned undisputed ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion 'The Menace' Denice Zamboanga of the Philippines has finally realized a lifelong dream of gold.
The 28-year-old Quezon City resident became the undisputed divisional queen after former champion Stamp Fairtex agreed to vacate her belt due to extended injury recovery period, thus elevating Zamboanga to full champion status.
But even beyond that, Zamboanga has already found her groove as the best atomweight fighter in the division, by finding the right balance between her striking and grappling skills.
Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Zamboanga talked about what has been the key to her success in the promotion.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
'The Menace' told the world's largest martial arts organization:
"Finding the right balance and consistency has been big for me since becoming World Champion. And of course, adopting a champion’s mindset. Just training hard, but also training smart."
Needless to say, Zamboanga is looked up to as one of the best female fighters in the world today.
Denice Zamboanga wishes Stamp Fairtex a speedy recovery, excited for duel with 'bestie'
'The Menace' Denice Zamboanga is the undisputed atomweight MMA queen now, but she knows an inevitable showdown with close friend and former Fairtex Training Center teammate Stamp is looming.
Zamboanga wished her friend well and a speedy recovery, and says she is excited to square off with the Thai megastar.
'The Menace' told ONE:
"I think the wait will build even more excitement and hype for this fight [with Stamp]. People have been wanting to see this match for a long time."
Stamp says she will focus on making a full recovery before entertaining another comeback.
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Denice Zamboanga's next fight.