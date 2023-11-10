Ayaka Miura says she can move to atomweight but prefers her natural weight class at strawweight

Japanese MMA superstar Ayaka Miura reminded everyone that she’s still a force to be reckoned with following a resounding win over Meng Bo last weekend.

‘Zombie’ halted the surging Chinese KO artist’s momentum in their women's strawweight MMA clash at ONE Fight Night 16 with an impressive submission victory by way of her trademark scarf-hold americana.

Now back on track after consecutive setbacks in MMA and her submission grappling detour, Miura hopes to make another run at the women’s strawweight MMA world title.

However, ‘Zombie’ is in a curious position considering she already had a lopsided loss to the division’s ruler Xiong Jing Nan.

Since she’s not exactly a big 125-pound fighter, fans and pundits alike wonder if she would ever consider dropping down to atomweight.

After all, there are plenty of intriguing match-ups that await her in the 115-pound ranks. Plus, given her wealth of experience and sensational grappling skills, Miura should make an impact right away in the stacked division.

In her OFN16 post-fight interview, Miura addressed this possibility and revealed she feels comfortable where she’s currently at.

“I don’t have to cut my weight at strawweight so much, I can go down to atomweight. If ONE gives me an atomweight fight, I can talk to my trainers about it but I don’t think it’s necessary. I can fight at strawweight.”

Plus, the 33-year-old has been vocal about her desire to run it back with Xiong after their fateful encounter at ONE: Heavy Hitters last year.

Miura was unable to impose her will on the ground in that championship battle, which allowed Xiong to batter her up on the feet for five rounds.

The famed judoka is confident that she made the necessary improvements since then, and vowed to end Xiong’s reign of terror if given the chance.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 16 is available anytime on demand for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.