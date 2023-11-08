Ayaka Miura confident she’ll put Xiong Jing Nan in trouble if they run it back: “Now I have a lot of ways to land my takedowns”

There are no doubts or questions to where Ayaka Miura’s greatest strength lies within her MMA arsenal.

With all five of her wins inside the Circle coming by way of submission, the Judo specialist is a threat to anyone in the world once she gets her hands wrapped around you.

Known for her signature scarf-hold Americana, aptly called the Ayaka Lock, one that has defined her run under the ONE Championship banner, the 33-year old is now targeting a second run at the strawweight world championship.

In January of last year, Miura challenged longtime divisional queen ‘The Panda’ Xiong Jing Nan but came up short in the fight.

Losing a unanimous decision after five rounds, ‘Zombie’ was unable to implement her gameplan against ‘The Panda.’

With time to work on her game and make the right adjustments, Miura is now confident that things would go differently if she was to run it back with the world champion.

This past weekend at ONE Fight Night 16, she got herself back on the right path by securing another submission win inside the Circle.

In just over two minutes, she got the tap from China’s Meng Bo to return to the win column after a brief foray into submission grappling to take on Danielle Kelly.

During her post-fight press conference, Ayaka Miura spoke about her views on how a rematch with Xiong Jing Nan would play out now that she has more confidence in her ability to take the fight to the floor:

“In the previous fight, I wasn’t able to take her down, so I struggled in the fight. I improved my takedown skills, and now I have a lot of ways to land my takedowns. So if another fight happens against Xiong Jing Nan, I’m confident that I’ll be able to do the ground game with Xiong Jing Nan.”

