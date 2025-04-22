B.J. Penn seemingly believes Brendan Schaub and late NFL star Aaron Hernandez are the same people, shares conspiracy theory about CTE

Former UFC two-division champion B.J. Penn has added fuel to growing concern among his fans after posting a bizarre Instagram post suggesting a conspiracy involving Brendan Schaub and the late Aaron Hernandez. Penn appeared to confuse the two athletes and asserted in all caps that CTE is just a tactic by leagues to retire expensive stars and replace them with cheaper no-names.

The post spiraled into broader accusations about hidden agendas, money schemes, and brain damage denial. The series of troubling signs began with Penn posting a video claiming his mother had been allegedly murdered and replaced with an imposter.

Penn took to Instagram to lay out the conspiracy theory involving Schaub and former NFL (National Football League) star Aaron Hernandez, who was found dead by suicide in his prison cell at the age of 27. He captioned the Instagram post:

"CTE IS A WAY FOR SPORTS LEAGUES TO SAY EXPENSIVE ATHLETES IN THEIR 30’S HAVE BRAIN DAMAGE AND NEED TO RETIRE AND THEN PAY YOUNG NO-NAME ATHLETES PEANUTS! IT AIN'T ABOUT THE MONEY... IT'S ABOUT THE MONEY! Is brain damage real? I’m sure it is. Is punch drunk real? I’m sure it is. Is slurred speech real? I’m sure it is. #hawaii"

He doubled down on his claims and clarified his concerns in the comments section, writing:

"I'm only here doing my best [to] help any way I can to change the culture. Nothing else. Just like when I ran for office, it wasn't about me sneaking into office somehow and doing what I think is best or pointing out where they might've cheated in the election. That's not what this was ever about. This was always about changing the culture, having these guys step forward one day and say, ''Hey, where are the county farmers? We finally gotta get rid of property taxes, and we need work to own housing. It was never about me doing it. It's about them doing it. The ones with the power, all we can do is try to make noise on the outside and hope they see the light."

Check out B.J. Penn's Instagram post below:

B.J. Penn claims family replaced by imposters in troubling posts

B.J. Penn posted a string of disturbing Instagram videos, claiming that his mother and brothers have been murdered and replaced with lookalikes.

He alleges a coordinated effort to steal his family's assets and demands DNA testing and police involvement. In the clips, Penn analyzes facial features such as teeth, ears, and freckles to argue that the people around him are not his real relatives.

Penn took to Instagram and wrote:

"Hilo Police Department, I need your help. My mother Lorraine Shin, my brother Jay Dee Penn, my brother Reagan Penn and my brother Kalani Mamazuka were all murdered , and I need you to investigate these guys, get these people out of my house and off my properties #hawaii"

Check out the Instagram post below:

