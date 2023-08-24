"B*tch a**" Henry Cejudo called out by top UFC bantamweight for being desperate

Sean O'Malley changed the landscape of the bantamweight division when he beat Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292. Since then, many top bantamweights have called out for their shot.

The chief among them is none other than Henry Cejudo, who has called out O'Malley repeatedly in the past. O'Malley, however, called his next shot and asked for a fight against Marlon 'Chito' Vera in his post-fight octagon interview with Joe Rogan.

Cejudo most recently called out O'Malley on Twitter after his win, when he replied to a Tweet by 'Suga' that read:

"Henry so short lol"

Cejudo replied to this, saying:

"Not as short as your title run is gonna be you walking tampon. See you in December. #TheElfStrikesBack"

Check out the interaction here:

Now, it looks like 'Chito,' who holds a win over O'Malley, will be next in line. Vera took to Twitter to blast Cejudo, saying:

"Henry b***h a** desperate"

Cejudo has been relentless in his callouts of O'Malley, and has been urging the UFC brass to make the fight on social media. O'Malley, who is a fan-favorite and a quickly rising superstar, however, may get to pick his next fight, and he's made it clear that he would prefer facing Marlon 'Chito' Vera.

Henry Cejudo calls out O'Malley, says he's ready to go in December

Henry Cejudo tuned in to UFC 292, and it's clear that he wants to face O'Malley, and has agreed to be ready for December, which is when 'Sugar' says he would like to fight next.

On Twitter, Cejudo, in the immediate aftermath of the O'Malley-Sterling bout, wrote:

"Congratulations pu*sy @SugaSeanMMA how can you say you are the best in the world, When you are not even the best in our city. @danawhite can’t give him Chito because he su*ks and if you give him Merat he’s only going to wrestle. Let’s run it in PHX."

Henry Cejudo then posted a breakdown of the O'Malley-Sterling fight, alongside another callout.

Given Cejudo's age and his track record, he definitely does merit an opportunity. In his comeback, he lost a very close bout to Sterling, and holds pretty much every accolade combat sports can afford him. Regardless, only time will tell if O'Malley's next opponent will be Henry Cejudo or Marlon Vera.