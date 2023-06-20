“Babes washing cars” - Andrew Tate's Bugatti video wows fans as 'Blonde' gives it a detailed wash

Kickboxing world champion-turned-media influencer Andrew Tate is always going on about his Bugattis. 'Cobra' reportedly has 10 of those in his vast collection of top-tier sports cars.

In the latest of the older Tate's tweets - he posted a video showing a blonde woman in a short dress washing his orange Bugatti Chiron. The tweet showcasing Andrew Tate's Bugatti had the following caption:

"Time for a summer drive."

Andrew Tate @Cobratate Time for a summer drive Time for a summer drive https://t.co/sDqUt6cwup

The video drew sharp reactions from fans who called out Tate for, once again, displaying an 'act of misogyny'. While several fans called out 'Cobra' for capturing the aforementioned video despite converting to Islam, some fans lauded the video, calling it 'genius'.

Here's what a user posted:

"Babes washing cars. I love it."

Here's what a user called '@madmanmidas' posted:

madmanmidas @madmanmidas @Cobratate A car wash with women in heels… genius 🧪 @Cobratate A car wash with women in heels… genius 🧪

Below are a series of replies from people who went after Andrew Tate for posting the video:

GTO @dregsl @Cobratate You talked a lot about Islam, but remember Islam in words and deeds, and you are far from that @Cobratate You talked a lot about Islam, but remember Islam in words and deeds, and you are far from that

❤️‍🔥APOSTLE BRAH❤️‍🔥 @apostle_brah @Cobratate What happened to being under house arrest and not having a single day of freedom? @Cobratate What happened to being under house arrest and not having a single day of freedom?

خَطيئَة النَّقدْ @Nosttromo426 @Cobratate Having naked women to wash your car just show how insecured and pathetic you are. Masculinity isn’t about showing off your girls. If you were masculine enough you would actually cover them. @Cobratate Having naked women to wash your car just show how insecured and pathetic you are. Masculinity isn’t about showing off your girls. If you were masculine enough you would actually cover them.

@TristonGean @TGEnglish1 @Cobratate Hold on a minute. If she is washing the that car and cant afford to have it professionally done then well buy a Mazda @Cobratate Hold on a minute. If she is washing the that car and cant afford to have it professionally done then well buy a Mazda

ryan karam @ryankkaramm A blonde woman wearing a short skirt in Tate’s video. Since you claim to be such a devoted religious Muslim, how are posting such ‘haram’ content? Not adhering much to what you claim you believe as I see 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 @Cobratate OH NOA blonde woman wearing a short skirt in Tate’s video. Since you claim to be such a devoted religious Muslim, how are posting such ‘haram’ content? Not adhering much to what you claim you believe as I see 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 @Cobratate OH NO 🚨 A blonde woman wearing a short skirt in Tate’s video. Since you claim to be such a devoted religious Muslim, how are posting such ‘haram’ content? Not adhering much to what you claim you believe as I see 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡

Andrew Tate asking his audiences what the 'color of their Bugatti is' as a way to flaunt his wealth has made its way into meme culture, along with his use of the moniker 'Top G'.

"I googled 'no rules fighting'" - Andrew Tate on how he found kickboxing

The older Tate brother found kickboxing by searching for 'no rules fighting' in his hometown. The kickboxer-turned-media personality has won kickboxing titles in promotions such as ISKA (International Sports Karate Association), It's Showtime and Enfusion.

Tate had a very successful career as a combat sports athlete racking up a kickboxing record of 76 wins and nine losses. In Tate's own words, kickboxing wasn't a lucrative career and he had to search for other avenues to lift his family out of poverty.

Robbie @RobbiePoirier10 The man the myth the LEGEND Andrew Tate back in his Kickboxing days The man the myth the LEGEND Andrew Tate back in his Kickboxing days https://t.co/WjnIrZptrs

Kickboxing was just the start for 'Cobra' and he went on to make his millions through his venture Hustler's University. Here's what Andrew Tate said about finding kickboxing:

"I chose kickboxing because I basically googled - in my town - I googled 'no rules fighting'. I typed 'no rules fighting'. I was only like - I was about 16, I remember. And this [was] the early days of even Google - because I'm an old man now, I'm 33 [years of age]. What came up [in the search results] was a gym called storm gym."

'Cobra' on how he found kickboxing:

The older Tate brother continued:

"I went there and [there were] three Bosnian men. That was it - in the whole gym. And one of them - my instructor - he said, "Can you fight?". [I said], "Well, yeah, I've done a bit of boxing" and he knocked me clean asleep in my first ever session. And, it wasn't even a fight gym, it was just these three Yugoslav war vets."

