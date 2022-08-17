Check out this back to basics workout from BJJ legend Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida ahead of ONE on Prime Video 1

‘Buchecha’ Marcus Almeida is getting prepared for his return to the Circle booked for August 26. The Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu legend has found some unique ways to keep his body in shape.

On Instagram, ONE Championship shared a clip of the Brazilian heavyweight lifting heavy weights. Almeida appears to be lifting these weights using bronze age or stone age technology, a basic pulley system with rocks and bamboo.

"Back to basics 💪 Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu legend Buchecha looks to keep his perfect run in MMA alive when he battles Kirill Grishenko on August 26!"

After winning dozens of world championships in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, ‘Buchecha’ felt it was time for a new challenge. In 2021, he made his debut in MMA in the heavyweight division of ONE Championship.

The Brazilian fighter has been successful in MMA, having won his first three matches all by way of first-round stoppage. He will be looking to continue his unbeaten streak when he competes later this month.

Marcus Almeida will return to the Circle at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium and airs in the US primetime via Amazon Prime Video on August 26.

‘Buchecha’ Marcus Almeida excited to face Kirill Grishenko

'Buchecha' will have his hands full in his next match when he faces the dangerous Kirill Grishenko. Ukrainian Grishenko is looking to bounce back after his recent loss in which the highly-ranked heavyweight was competing for the ONE Interim Heavyweight World Championship. He will now be seeking redemption in trying to stop Marcus Almeida.

The Brazilian BJJ great is excited about the opportunity and is happy to be back competing in ONE Championship. On Instagram, he wrote:

"Here we go again! Back to Business on August 26th, one more big challenge in my career, in 7 weeks I will be fighting on this huge card on @onechampionship , the first one of the partnership with @primevideo ! I can’t wait for this one, let’s do it!"

The 32-year-old Brazilian fighter has looked nearly unstoppable since joining ONE, but Grishenko will be a huge test in his career. The Ukrainian fighter was a top contender and has won most of his fights by way of stoppage. If ‘Buchecha’ can continue his winning ways, will there be a ONE Heavyweight World Title shot in his future?

