"Back to factory settings" - Fans marvel at the insane technique Thai slugger Nakrob Fairtex unleashed in Bangkok showcase

Before Nakrob Fairtex reports for duty next month, ONE Championship has revisited the stunning performance that firmly secured him a seat among the elite on the organization's main roster.
The heavy-handed Thai striker garnered a life-changing $100,000 contract with a statement-making knockout victory over Tagir Khalilov in their flyweight Muay Thai showdown at ONE Friday Fights 67, held at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, in June 2024.
The bout began as a closely contested affair, with both men trading leg kicks and knees. But once Nakrob found his rhythm and range, the tide quickly turned.
Gaining confidence with each exchange, Nakrob began landing clean shots before unloading a sharp right elbow down the middle that dropped his Russian opponent to the canvas.
The crushing blow proved too much for Khalilov, who was unable to beat the referee's count, sealing Nakrob's emphatic victory and place among the world's best strikers.
Check out the full breakdown of the finish uploaded on the promotion's official Instagram below:
Nakrob's scintillating finish of Khalilov gained the stamp of approval from fans in the comment section of the clip embedded above:
Nakrob Fairtex stakes flyweight Muay Thai rankings at ONE Fight Night 32
Nakrob Fairtex will have a share of the spotlight when he returns to action in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6.
There, the 26-year-old will put his No. 4 flyweight Muay Thai rankings on the line against fellow up-and-comer Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi in a scheduled three-round clash, emanating live in U.S. primetime from Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium.
ONE Fight Night 32 will be available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.