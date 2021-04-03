'Bad matchup for him' - Gilbert Burns predicts a one-sided fight between Leon Edwards and Nate Diaz at UFC 262

Gilbert Burns believes that Leon Edwards is a bad matchup for Nate Diaz. The former UFC welterweight title contender thinks Edwards will make it look easy at UFC 262 when he crosses paths with Diaz in a historic co-main event.

During an interview with The Schmo, Gilbert Burns gave his take on the UFC 262 co-main event between Edwards and Diaz. Durinho mentioned how Edwards hasn't had much luck inside the octagon with the cancelation of his fights and the recent eye poke incident:

"Bad matchup for him. I think Leon Edwards is going to beat him up pretty easy and it's going to be good for Leon, you know. To be honest, with that one I'm pulling for Leon Edwards. Guy is just having bad luck after bad luck. First the lockdown and then fighting get cancel, the eye poke. I hope nothing goes wrong, he comes to that fight and I believe he's gonna make a big name out of him with a big win against Nate Diaz. So I want Leon to do good on that one."

Gilbert Burns concluded his statement by saying that Rocky is likely to make a name out of Diaz with a big win over the latter. The former title contender also added that he is pulling for Edwards to win the fight.

In the co-main event of UFC 262, Leon Edwards will welcome Nate Diaz back into the octagon in a non-title co-main event fight, the very first in UFC history. On the back of a controversial fight against Belal Muhammad, Edwards will aim to secure the biggest win of his career and then go on to fight for the title.

Gilbert Burns himself is scheduled to fight at UFC 264

Gilbert Burns is expected to make his octagon return at UFC 264. A report from ESPN has suggested that Durinho is expected to make his comeback against top-ranked welterweight Stephen Thompson.

The fight is yet to be officially announced. However, Burns vs. Wonderboy is another fight to watch out for in the UFC's 170-lbs division in the coming months.