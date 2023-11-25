“Badly popped my rib” - BJJ legend Gordon Ryan suffers gruesome injury, sidelined until 2024

It appears as though Gordon Ryan will be sidelined until 2024 after suffering a gruesome injury during training.

The BJJ legend recently took to his Instagram account, where he shared the unfortunate news that he sustained a rib injury. He detailed how the injury occurred and mentioned that he, along with his team, decided to withdraw from his upcoming grappling matches.

He wrote:

"Announcement - A few days ago in training, I was performing back escapes and badly popped my rib during a misdirectional escape. After some time trying to train with it, myself and the team decided it was best to go ahead and reschedule the current matches that are planned."

Gordon Ryan was scheduled to compete against Mason Fowler in the main event of the upcoming UFC Fight Pass Invitational, which is scheduled to take place on December 9. It is a big blow to the event as Georges St-Pierre vs. Nick Diaz was also reportedly targeted for the event, but both competitors sustained injuries.

The BJJ legend apologized to his fans and mentioned that he is looking forward to returning in 2024, writing:

"I won't be competing until next year, but I will be at the events to see all my amazing supporters and coach my team. Sorry everyone, this is just part of the game."

It remains to be seen how long the rib injury will keep him out of action and whether Mason Fowler will still be his opponent when he returns.

Gordon Ryan describes power of Jiu Jitsu in a street fight

Gordon Ryan recently described his experience with Jiu Jitsu and the advantage a BJJ practitioner has in a street fight.

During his appearance on Chris Angel's Talking Junkies podcast, the BJJ legend shared experiences he has had in street fights. Gordon Ryan mentioned that knowledge of Jiu Jitsu has ensured that it ends fairly quickly and that he doesn't put himself in any danger, saying:

"Every fight I've been in, it's like the simplest...Training with a person who has never done any martial arts of grappled in their life is literally like playing with a child, no matter what size they are...You fake a punch...hit a single...just touched their legs, and they fall over and they like, turtle...It's like a 20 second ordeal."

