“Can’t do anything without steroids” - Bellator middleweight champ BLASTS Gordon Ryan for encouraging PED use in MMA

Brazilian jiu-jitsu star Gordon Ryan has come under fire from Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen for encouraging the use of performance enhancing drugs (PEDs) in MMA.

Ryan's comments came in the wake of the UFC's announcement that they would no longer be working with the United States Anti Doping Agency (USADA) as of 2024.

Following the announcement, many initially thought that the UFC would no longer be conducting drug tests with their athletes. But the promotion dispelled those rumors after stating that they will now be working with Drug Free Sport instead.

After the UFC's announcement that they would be moving away from USADA, Gordon Ryan shared his thoughts, stating that MMA "would blow up" if PED use was legalized.

With drug testing almost non-existent in the sport of BJJ, Ryan is far from opposed to using PEDs, and has recently become more transparent about his own usage.

But Johnny Eblen sought to remind Gordon Ryan of the stark differences between BJJ and MMA, namely the trauma absorbed to the head. The Bellator champion took to Instagram and said this:

"Hey bro, there’s a reason your health sucks and it has a lot to do with you wanting to be an “entertainer”... One thing is taking steroids when you grapple, and another is when you’re getting punched, kneed, elbowed and kicked in the face..."

Eblen finished by saying:

"How can you be considered the goat if in order to train you had to be on steroids? You’re telling me the guy on the right really would know what he knows about grappling had he not been on the sauce? Don’t get me wrong, dudes amazing at what he does, but literally can’t do anything without steroids"

See the post below:

Craig Jones says Gordon Ryan is faking his recent health issues

Gordon Ryan has been out of action for most of 2023, with his lone competitive performance coming at Who's Number One: 20 on October 1, against Patrick Gaudio.

But former teammate-turned-rival Craig Jones has now shared his skepticism about the health issues that Ryan claims he has faced this year.

Ryan has struggled with stomach problems for many years, leading him to briefly retire from the sport at 26 years old, before making his return last year.

Craig Jones recently recapped WNO:20, where he said this:

"The man is healthy. If you have stomach problems, you waste away. This guy is turning, more and more, into a f***ing incredible hulk everyday. If you have stomach problems, you can't eat. If your muscles grow, you're probably f***ing eating"

Watch the video below (5:20):