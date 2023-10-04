“A very credible source” - Gordon Ryan accused of match fixing by BJJ world champ after recent demolition of Patrick Gaudio at WNO 20 

Gordon Ryan once again asserted himself as the world's best no-gi submission grappler with a stunning performance against Patrick Gaudio last weekend.

The pair faced off in the main event of Who's Number One (WNO): 20, with 'The King' securing the finish inside five minutes. Ryan once again called his shot, as he predicted he would win the match via armbar, which he did.

Gordon Ryan entered the arena with a treasure chest, which he opened after the match to reveal a doll with its arm removed.

Ryan's systematic breakdown of Patrick Gaudio proved exactly why he is regarded as the greatest no-gi grappler of all time.

However, serious allegations have now been laid against 'The King' by IBJJF no-gi world champion AJ Agazarm.

According to 'Leao', the contract that Ryan and Gaudio agreed upon stipulated that 'The King' would win the match via armbar. Agazarm stated that his sources were highly credible, as he took to Instagram to lay his accusations.

His post was uploaded to X (formerly Twitter) by @JiujitsuOtter.

Agazarm said this:

"I just found out from a very credible source that apparently the contract between Ryan and Gaudio for the WNO final was setup for Gaudio to take the fall via armbar. I wish I was joking here, but I'm not..."

See the post below:

This is not the first time that Gordon Ryan has called his shot and executed flawlessly.

Prior to facing Vagner Rocha in 2021 at a WNO event, he handed the commentary team an envelope with the words "open me after" written on the front. Ryan then proceeded to submit Rocha via triangle, after which the commentators opened the envelope to find a picture of a triangle inside it.

Gordon Ryan responds to AJ Agazarm's match-fixing accusations

Gordon Ryan and Patrick Gaudio headlined the WNO: 20 submission grappling event that took place last weekend.

Ryan faced little trouble on his way to a submission victory, but his performance has now been placed under scrutiny after AJ Agazarm came out with match-fixing accusations.

Agazarm has yet to provide evidence of the alleged match-fixing, but stated that he has a "credible source".

Gordon Ryan has now responded to Agazarm on Instagram, and it appears that 'The King' finds the accusations rather amusing. He wrote this:

"I've made it 😭. Rationalization skills are strong with this one hahaha. 100% my haters talk about me to their therapists 😭😭😭"

See the post below:

