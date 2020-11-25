UFC welterweight Gilbert Burns accused of using steroids by former Bellator fighter AJ Agazarm

Former Bellator lightweight AJ Agazarm has thrown some serious allegations towards UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns.

Burns went on Twitter to seemingly boast about his thick, muscular neck, comparing it to that of heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson.

Neck problems 🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/A47XLvY7m1 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) November 24, 2020

While most of the responses on Durinho's tweet were generally light-hearted, Agazarm responded by hinting that Burns was on performance enhancers.

Steroid problem — AJ Agazarm (@TheFloridaBoy) November 24, 2020

The two continued to banter in the replies, with Burns ending things with what appears to be a threat:

It’s on sight when I see you don’t run — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) November 25, 2020

Gilbert Burns and Agazarm have quite a bit of history between them, as the two have faced each other on multiple occasions on the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu mats.

Burns defeated Agazarm at KASAI Pro 3 back in 2018, and during the post-fight interviews, the two talked a bit of trash to each other.

Agazarm isn't the first person to accuse Burns of using steroids, as back in 2016, multiple-time BJJ champion and ONE Championship contender Garry Tonon made a similar accusation.

Apart from an impressive MMA career, Gilbert Burns is also a highly-decorated Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu practicioner, with multiple gold medals in Gi and No-Gi competitions.

Burns is expected to challenge Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight championship at UFC 258 in February.

Agazarm, meanwhile, may not be as experienced in MMA, with just five fights under his belt. As a BJJ practitioner however, Agazarm is as experienced as they come, with a multitude of podium finishes in IBJJF, CBJJ, and ADCC tournaments.

Gilbert Burns sets sights on UFC championship

Gilbert Burns is already a multiple-time world champion in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

In 2021, he attempts to become a world champion in MMA, when he challenges Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight championship.

The Rio de Janeiro native has had an impressive run in the UFC so far, going 8-3 in his first eleven bouts. Burns has been undefeated since returning to the welterweight division, beating the likes of Alexey Kunchenko, Gunnar Nelson and Demian Maia. Back in May, Burns secured his spot as the 170-pound division's number one contender with a dominant performance over former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

Burns is expected to meet Usman at UFC 258 in February of 2021.