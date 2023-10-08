Badr Hari's multiple arrests: A breakdown of the kickboxer's extensive legal battles and the reasons behind them 

Once celebrated as one of the greatest kickboxers of the modern generation, Badr Hari has also garnered notoriety for his extensive legal troubles. Most recently, he suffered a third-round TKO loss to Uku Jürjendal in a bout at GLORY 89. That said, let's delve into the tumultuous journey that has seen 'The Golden Boy' face multiple arrests and criminal charges.

Badr Hari's trouble with the law began in 2006 when he was first arrested, setting off a pattern of legal entanglements spanning over a decade. His charges primarily revolve around acts of violence, including attempted manslaughter and numerous assaults.

Psychologists who have evaluated Hari during his trials have identified narcissistic personality traits exacerbated by his fame and success as an athlete. His volatile temper and propensity for aggressive behavior have cast a shadow over his storied kickboxing career.

Perhaps the most high-profile of these cases was the alleged attempted manslaughter of Koen Everink, a Dutch millionaire entrepreneur. In 2012, Everink was severely assaulted at a dance event in the Amsterdam Arena, sustaining a broken nose, eye socket, and a broken ankle that required multiple surgical procedures. Witnesses testified against Hari, intensifying legal scrutiny against him.

Hari's legal woes led to his detention in prison while awaiting trial, a common procedure in the Netherlands for crimes carrying a minimum four-year prison sentence. However, in November 2012, a court allowed Hari to return home with certain conditions, including avoiding Horeca establishments and not contacting witnesses, except for his girlfriend Estelle Cruijff. Shortly after his release, he was observed violating these conditions, leading to his re-arrest in January 2013.

In 2014, Hari was sentenced to one-and-a-half years in prison for his involvement in these cases. Although his legal team appealed the decision, he ultimately served six months behind bars and paid €45,000 in compensation to his victims.

Even after his release, legal troubles continued to haunt Hari. In 2017, the Supreme Court of the Netherlands upheld his previous conviction. In 2014, following a tournament victory at Global FC 3 in Dubai, Hari faced yet another arrest related to an alleged incident dating back to 2011/2012. Despite his denial, this incident underscored the ongoing legal battles that have marred his legacy.

What happened in Badr Hari vs. Uku Jürjendal bout at GLORY 89?

Kickboxing legend Badr Hari faced a string of knockdowns in a grueling battle against Uku Jürjendal at GLORY 89. The intense matchup saw Hari hurt multiple times by powerful overhand rights.

Remarkably, Hari beat the referee's 10-count and rose to his feet. However, the onslaught continued as Jürjendal landed a punishing left hook that sent Hari to the canvas once more. Although Hari displayed resilience and returned to his feet, the relentless exchanges eventually led to a lower leg injury, prompting the referee to halt the fight in the third round, marking a TKO loss for Badr Hari.

