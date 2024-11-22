  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Bakary Samake vs. Wade Ryan: Live round-by-round updates

Bakary Samake vs. Wade Ryan: Live round-by-round updates

By Jake Foley
Modified Nov 22, 2024 23:46 GMT
Bakary Samake
Bakary Samake (left) and Wade Ryan (right) will battle for the WBC silve super middlerweight title. [Image Courtesy: @Bakary.Smk on Instagram]

Bakary Samake has an opportunity to take the next step in his boxing career by capturing the WBC super middleweight silver title.

On November 23, Samake is scheduled for a special moment in his boxing career. He will headline an event inside the Westfield Forum des Halles in France.

The 21-year-old holds a professional record of 16-0 (8 KO/TKOs) and now looks to defeat Wade Ryan (22-11-1) for the vacant WBC silver super middleweight strap.

Samake enters Saturday's event with two unanimous decision wins in 2024 against Ahmed El Mousaoui (34-5-1) and Julio Alamos (16-2). Meanwhile, Wade has fought once in the calendar year, a majority draw against Takeshi Inoue (20-2-2).

also-read-trending Trending

According to Bovada, Samake comes in as a massive betting favorite (-900).

Samake vs. Wade will air live on ESPN+ starting at 9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. CT. Follow along with Sportkeeda for live round-by-round updates of the WBC silver super middleweight title main event.

Watch Samake and Ryan face off before Saturday's main event below:

Bakary Samake vs. Wade Ryan

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

Round 11:

Round 12:

Official Result:

Quick Links

Edited by Jake Foley
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी