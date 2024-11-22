Bakary Samake vs. Wade Ryan: Live round-by-round updates

Bakary Samake has an opportunity to take the next step in his boxing career by capturing the WBC super middleweight silver title.

On November 23, Samake is scheduled for a special moment in his boxing career. He will headline an event inside the Westfield Forum des Halles in France.

The 21-year-old holds a professional record of 16-0 (8 KO/TKOs) and now looks to defeat Wade Ryan (22-11-1) for the vacant WBC silver super middleweight strap.

Samake enters Saturday's event with two unanimous decision wins in 2024 against Ahmed El Mousaoui (34-5-1) and Julio Alamos (16-2). Meanwhile, Wade has fought once in the calendar year, a majority draw against Takeshi Inoue (20-2-2).

Trending

According to Bovada, Samake comes in as a massive betting favorite (-900).

Samake vs. Wade will air live on ESPN+ starting at 9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. CT. Follow along with Sportkeeda for live round-by-round updates of the WBC silver super middleweight title main event.

Watch Samake and Ryan face off before Saturday's main event below:

Bakary Samake vs. Wade Ryan

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

Round 11:

Round 12:

Official Result:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback