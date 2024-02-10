"Ball is in your court" - UFC middleweight shows interest in sparring Jake Paul for $1 million, adds interesting PRIME stipulation

Jake Paul was recently called out for a boxing match by UFC middleweight contender Chris Curtis, who also laid down one condition for the bout.

For context, Sean Strickland was recently seen sparring with popular streamer Sneako in a cage. As expected, the former 185-pound king dominated the session and delivered a solid beatdown on the social media influencer. Paul reacted to the footage of them sparring and slammed 'Tarzan' for not being able to drop Sneako.

In a recent X post, 'The Problem Child' called out Strickland for a boxing match in Puerto Rico and offered to give him $1 million if he won. He wrote:

"Shawn [Sean] Strickland, you’re embarrassing for trying to stop Sneako like that. You weren’t even able to drop someone with no experience while going all out. You’re a horrid boxer that only picks on inexperienced people. I’ll fly you to PR, and we can fight on camera… If you win I’ll give you $1 million (half your net worth). But if you get dropped, you have to get Betr tattooed on you."

Expand Tweet

While Strickland showed no interest in taking up Paul's offer, his friend and teammate Curtis responded to the former Disney star. Curtis stated that he accepted Paul's terms but had one PRIME-related condition. He wrote:

"I'll accept said terms, plus I demand the right to choose the next Prime flavor. The ball is in your court, @jakepaul. Consider this my mailing you a white Glove."

Expand Tweet

Jake Paul sounds off on Sean Strickland "bullying" people

Jake Paul seems intent on igniting a rivalry with Sean Strickland. The YouTuber-turned-boxer recently resumed attacking the former UFC middleweight champion on social media.

In a string of posts on X, Paul accused Strickland of being a bully and promised to humble him. He also slammed Strickland for not accepting the boxing match offer and called 'Tarzan' an insecure man for his manner of dealing with people who had different philosophical or political views. Paul wrote:

"I hate bullies. I was bullied and then was the bully sometimes in my YouTuber days. But now all my energy is focused on Boxing Bullies @Boxingbullies and helping the youth. But when I see someone like Strickland constantly bullying people, it’s time to bully back."

Expand Tweet

'The Problem Child' posted another message on X to accuse Strickland of being an insecure individual who didn't know how to deal with disagreements. He wrote:

"Constantly talking about killing people, calling them sc*mbags or wishing them to die bc they don’t agree with your opinion reeks of insecurity, not of being a confident man. Be betr buddy."

Expand Tweet