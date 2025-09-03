Bampara Kouyate on balancing fighting career with high fashion modelling: "Very intense to combine both"

Second-ranked featherweight Muay Thai contender Bampara Kouyate has revealed the unexpected path that led him from ONE Championship competition to the runways of Milan Fashion Week, describing the demanding lifestyle required to excel in both combat sports and high fashion.The striking specialist addressed his dual career trajectory following his recent ventures into the modelling world, and how he continues to stay locked in on his main bread and butter.&quot;Actually, I got a DM (direct message) from an agent on Instagram, and I initially didn't reply because I thought it was a scam. Then, I realized this was something real,&quot; Bampara Kouyate recalled.&quot;He asked me to sign with big agencies around the world, like in Italy, London, New York, and Paris. So I just started like this, and then I went to Milan Fashion Week. It's been completely different and very intense to combine both.&quot;Despite the struggles to adapt between two diverse professional portfolios, the Team Mehdi Zatout fighter completely enjoys both just as much.&quot;There's a lot of travel, a lot of shootings, training, and flights. My life is very intense, but I love it. I really love it, actually, to be active and feel productive,&quot; the 30-year-old continued in the same interview with ONE Championship.Kouyate has gone 2-1 in the promotion so far. After dropping a unanimous decision to Iraqi warrior Shakir Al-Tekreeti, the French-Mali standout bagged successive knockouts against Luke Lessei and Jo Nattawut. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBampara Kouyate faces Shadow at ONE Fight Night 35Bampara Kouyate will swap his designer brands for a pair of fight shorts and mitts when he returns to action this Friday, September 5.The former WMC European Muay Thai champion puts his 36-2 slate on the line against Thai firecracker and No.3-ranked Shadow Singha Mawynn in a high-stakes featherweight Muay Thai showdown.Fight fans in the United States and Canada can watch the entire ONE Fight Night 35 card for free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.