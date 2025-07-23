Featherweight contenders Bampara Kouyate and Shadow Singha Mawynn throw down at ONE Fight Night 35

Shadow Singha Mawynn gets his chance to bounce back from controversy when he faces second-ranked contender, Bampara Kouyate, in a pivotal featherweight Muay Thai clash at ONE Fight Night 35 on Friday, September 5.The 25-year-old Thai striker will square off against the French-Malian veteran inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium, where the winner could take a significant step toward Tawanchai PK Saenchai's ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship.ONE Championship announced the interesting matchup on its official website, pairing two elite contenders with contrasting styles and championship aspirations. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShadow enters this encounter seeking redemption after his co-main event showdown with Mohamed Younes Rabah at ONE Fight Night 33 ended frustratingly via no-contest because of an accidental eye poke.The former Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai world champion had been building momentum before the unfortunate incident, dropping Rabah with a perfectly timed counter-strike in the opening round.Before his most recent outing, however, the No.3-ranked contender enjoyed a lengthy winning run, which included two highlight-reel finishes.The Singha Mawynn man put Swedish bruiser Erik Hehir to sleep in his sophomore outing on the global stage, and followed that up with three unanimous decision triumphs over Jimmy Vienot, Mohammad Siasarani, and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.His last win came courtesy of a second-round knockout against Hassan Vahdanirad at ONE Friday Fights 100 in March this year. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShadow will be up against a tough test in Bampara KouyateAs he seeks to build momentum and return to the winner's column, Shadow should arrive in the Mecca of Muay Thai with his weapons ready to destroy the man standing across from him.But he'll have it all to do against Kouyate, who brings a wealth of experience and devastating knockout power to their scheduled three-round encounter.The 30-year-old former WMC Muay Thai world champion has looked unstoppable in recent outings, scoring back-to-back TKO victories over Luke 'The Chef' Lessei and 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut at ONE 170.His 36-2 professional record showcases the elite-level competition he's faced throughout his illustrious career.The stylistic matchup promises fireworks, with Kouyate's reach advantage and high-kicking arsenal clashing against Shadow's precise timing and devastating close-range elbows.Both fighters understand that victory could position them as the next challenger for Tawanchai's championship gold. As such, fans can expect a nail-biting affair in this high-stakes flyweight Muay Thai fixture. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe complete ONE Fight Night 35 card will be available live in U.S. primetime for free to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.