"It was beyond the dreams of a country kid" - Shadow on fighting his way compete in ONE Championship

Rising Muay Thai star Shadow Singha Mawynn has made significant strides in his martial arts journey. Among his latest achievements was landing a six-figure contract to compete in the main roster of ONE Championship, which has him over the moon and very proud.

The 25-year-old Singha Mawynn Gym representative secured the coveted contract in his most recent match in March at the landmark ONE Friday Fights 100. There he scored a second-round knockout victory over Iranian Hassan Vahdanirad, which also earned him a $10,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

The win was his fifth straight, finally moving the promotion to sign him to a six-figure contract to compete in the main roster.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Shadow opened up about the tremendous windfall he had received, citing how it was above and beyond what he was expecting when he started his journey.

He said:

"That night at ONE Friday Fights 100 when I got a contract, I was incredibly stunned and deeply moved. I won by knockout and received a bonus, which was something I didn't expect at all. Even more incredible was receiving a contract from ONE Championship."

The Tak province native continued:

"It was beyond the dreams of a country kid who used to fight in the provinces, thinking that just being a main event fighter in the regional circuit would make me incredibly happy. Stepping onto the world stage and representing Thailand is truly an unimaginable feeling."

Shadow made his promotional debut at ONE Friday Fights 52 in February last year. He lost by decision in his maiden outing but has bounced back since in a grand way, winning his next five matches to make his way to the top five contenders list in the ONE featherweight Muay Thai lane.

Shadow makes his U.S. primetime debut at ONE Fight Night 33

After spending time in ONE's Friday Fights series, Shadow showcases his skills to a wider audience when he makes his U.S. primetime debut in his scheduled fight this week.

The Bangkok-based fighter will see action at ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson on Prime Video on July 11. He is up against French-Algerian fighter Mohamed Younes Rabah in a featherweight Muay Thai clash, which is the co-headlining match of the event happening at Lumpinee Stadium.

It is his first match since earning a six-figure contract in March to compete in ONE Championship's main roster.

Out to frustrate Shadow in his U.S. primetime debut is Rabah, an emerging force in the featherweight lane and coming off a victory in his last match.

ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

