“He has an amazing story” - Nong-O believes Thai standout Shadow is a superstar in the making

Veteran Nong-O Hama is impressed with the growing list of topnotch Muay Thai fighters emerging from Thailand. One of those who has caught his attention is Shadow Singha Mawynn.

He shared this in a recent Ask Me Anything session on Reddit hosted by ONE Championship. A fan asked the 38-year-old Evolve MMA standout who among the young guns has impressed him the most, he mentioned 25-year-old Shadow for his combination of skills and determination.

Nong-O said:

"Shadow Singhamawyn. He has an amazing story. His love to his family is unmatched and I'm impressed."

Nong-O impressed with Shadow Singha Mawynn

Tak province-born Shadow has over 90 professional fights and has a lot of success, including in his a little over year of competing in ONE Championship. He has been a staple in the promotion's Friday Fights series, winning five of six matches to date.

His impressive run has led him to becoming the No. 3 contender right now in the stacked featherweight Muay Thai division.

Nong-O runs it back with emerging star Kongthoranee

Nong-O Hama returns to action this week against another emerging star in Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in what is expected to be an explosive contest once again.

The two are featured in a rematch in the headlining bout at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. They are going to run it back after a tightly fought showdown back in February, with Kongthoranee winning by split decision.

In their first encounter, Nong-O and Kongthoranee engaged in a spirited back-and-forth. In the end, however, the Team Sor Sommai affiliate did just enough to slip past with a razor-thin victory.

The win fortified Kongthoranee's standing in the list of flyweight Muay Thai contenders at No. 3.

At ONE Fight Night 31, Nong-O is looking to redeem himself while making a case for a world title shot next.

ONE Fight Night 31 is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

