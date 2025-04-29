WATCH: Nong-O Hama goes at it with fellow legend Superbon in preparation for Kongthoranee rematch at ONE Fight Night 31

As he puts the finishing touches on his training camp ahead of a pivotal clash later this week, Nong-O Hama can confidently say he received all the support he needed.

The former longtime ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion joined forces with fellow Thai icons Superbon and Petchtanong Petchfergus to prepare for his flyweight rematch No. 3-ranked divisional contender Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31 on Friday, May 2.

Before engrossing themselves into the festive spirt of fight week, the trio completed one last instense sparring session at the Superbon Training Camp.

ONE Championship recently shared a clip showing Nong-O and Superbon exchanging powerful body kicks, before Petchtanong joined in and playfully dumped Nong-O to the mat — prompting a round of laughter among the three.

Watch the video posted by the promotion on its official Instagram account below:

It's this lighthearted camaraderie that Nong-O needed as he gears up to face a fellow Thai striker who narrowly edged him out via split decision in their first meeting back in February.

Nong-O Hama promises a decisive performance against Kongthoranee

Given how competitive their initial encounter transpired, Nong-O Hama hopes to clear all doubts when he runs it back with Kongthoranee Sor Sommai.

The Thai legend said this in an interview with ONE Championship:

"I promise that this rematch won't be the same. I want everyone to see a decisive win or loss. If I lose, it will be a loss that ends any doubts or arguments."

ONE Fight Night 31 will air live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, and fans in North America can catch the action for free on Prime Video.

