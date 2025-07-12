ONE Fight Night 33 results: Shadow Singha Mawynn vs Mohamed Younes Rabah ends in no contest after accidental eye poke

In a thrilling ONE Fight Night 33 on Prime Video co-main event, Thai superstar and no.3-ranked featherweight Muay Thai contender Shadow Singha Mawynn faced Algerian phenom ‘The Eagle’ Mohamed Younes Rabah at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Saturday, July 12.

Check out the blow by blow updates down below.

ROUND 1: Rabah presses forward, using his length and reach. A couple of jumping knees and spinning back fists thrown in for good measure. Shadow fires back with some good body work to slow Rabah down. Shadow lands a right hand counter that sits Rabah on the canvas! Huge knockdown for the Thai which should serve him well on the judges’ scorecards. It was a competitive battle in the first round for the most part, but Shadow leaps ahead with what should be a 10-8 round.

ROUND 2: Shadow more aggressive now to start the second, battering Rabah with a body kick while throwing wild swinging elbows. Rabah goes down from an accidental eye poke and is looking for injury time. Replay shows Shadow reach in with the open finger gloves and gets Rabah in his right eye. The ringside physician is looking at the eye right now, and it appears Rabah is unable to open his eye. The fight has been stopped.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Since the bout had not reached the halfway point at the time of the injury, it does not go to the judges’ scorecards. The match has been declared a No Contest.

What's next for Shadow Singha Mawynn and Mohamed Younes Rabah?

The fight was ultra competitive for however long it lasted, and there is no doubt fans would love to see these two go at it again. Chances are another showdown between the elite featherweights gets booked for sometime later this year.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson on Prime Video via replay on demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

