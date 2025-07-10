“I haven’t seen any clear weaknesses” - Shadow admits he’s yet to discover flaws in Mohamed Younes Rabah

Third-ranked ONE Championship featherweight Muay Thai contender Shadow Singha Mawynn of Thailand has surveyed upcoming opponent, Algerian phenom 'The Eagle' Mohamed Younes Rabah, and he admits there are a lot of good qualities in the Team Mehdi Zatout standout.

Shadow and Rabah are ready to lock horns this weekend, and there is much on the line, including the Singha Mawynn's no.5 ranking in ONE Championship's stacked featherweight Muay Thai division.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Shadow says he doesn't see any weaknesses in Rabah's game, despite studying tape on him extensively.

He told the world's largest martial arts organization:

"For my fight at ONE Fight Night 33 against Mohamed, I know he's a very skilled fighter, especially with his heavy and dangerous punches. I haven't seen any clear weaknesses in him yet, but I'm ready to give it my all."

The two featherweights are poised for an absolute firestorm in the ONE Championship ring, and fans won't have to wait long to witness all the action live.

Shadow Singha Mawynn trades leather with Mohamed Younes Rabah at ONE Fight Night 33 on Prime Video

Shadow Singha Mawynn will look to defend his no.5 ranking in the featherweight Muay Thai division as he takes on Algerian star 'The Eagle' Mohamed Younes Rabah this weekend.

The two go to battle in the co-main event at ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime this Friday, July 11 from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

