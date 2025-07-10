"He is not the strongest fighter I've faced” - Mohamed Younes Rabah unfazed by Shadow’s reputation

French-Algerian striker Mohamed Younes Rabah knows he is up against a tough cookie this week in Shadow Singha Mawynn. He, however, is unfazed by the rising Thai star's growing reputation.

'The Eagle' will battle the Singha Mawynn Gym representative in a featherweight Muay Thai battle at ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson on Prime Video on July 11 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Both are angling to get a huge win to further propel their respective thrusts as emerging forces in the featherweight Muay Thai division of ONE Championship.

In an interview with the promotion, Mohamed Younes Rabah sized up Shadow, basing it on what he has seen so far from the Thai fighter.

The 28-year-old Team Mehdi Zatout affiliate said:

"He is not the strongest fighter I've faced during my professional career, but he is among the best fighters. He has a basic Muay Thai style. He doesn't have anything different or something I've never seen.

"We have so many fighters with a similar style on our team. He doesn't have anything unexpectable or unpredictable. So, I think he is one of the best fighters I've faced, maybe the second or third best, but not the best one."

Mohamed Younes Rabah is entering ONE Fight Night 33 on a winning momentum. In his last match in November 2024, he scored a bounce-back victory over American Eddie Abasolo, who he defeated by decision.

Standing in his way and back-to-back wins is Shadow, the No. 3 contender in the featherweight Muay Thai division. The Bangkok-based fighter is making his U.S. primetime debut after securing a six-figure contract in his last match to compete in ONE Championship's main roster.

He has won his last five matches after losing in his promotional debut in February last year and is hell-bent on extending it in his next match.

ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Mohamed Younes Rabah touts an explosive match vs Shadow at ONE Fight Night 33

Mohamed Younes Rabah says fans are in for an explosive fare when he and Shadow collide at ONE Fight Night 33.

He spoke about it in the same interview with ONE Championship, highlighting that the aggressive style of fighting he and his opponent thrive in make for an engaging contest just as he vowed to come out with a victory.

Rabah said:

"I expect fireworks and a good fight because both of us like to fight. So, I think this fight is going to be one of the best fights ever. I expect fireworks. For sure, I am going to win. Let's see how I'm going to win."

ONE Fight Night 33 will be Rabah's fourth outing in ONE Championship since making his promotional debut in December 2023.

